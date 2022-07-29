Dan Abrams Schools Ex-Superman Dean Cain Over Claim He’s ‘Never Heard’ of NewsNation Despite Appearing on the Network

Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams schooled actor Dean Cain over dissing NewsNation – despite having appeared on the network.

Abrams continued to blast outlets dismissing NewsNation in response to the network bringing on former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. He accused outlets of “dishonesty” when it comes to going after NewsNation.

For example, Abrams cited Greg Gutfeld mocking NewsNation’s audience viewership by showing empty seats.

“I didn’t know NewsNation existed,” said Gutfeld.

In response, Abrams clapped and said, “Well done, Greg Gutfeld.

“I give Greg credit. He’s funny, and he ended up devoting an entire seven-minute segment to this network, which he claims is an irrelevant non-entity,” said Abrams, who acknowledged that NewsNation isn’t yet in the same league as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC in terms of ratings.

Abrams then went after Cain for saying on Wednesday on Gutfeld’s show that he never heard of or appeared on NewsNation.

“I never heard about it until this right here, and I’m probably not going to hear about it again,” said Cain.

“Maybe you will after tonight, Dean,” said Abrams. “You see, I found it a little odd that he said that. But I couldn’t figure out why because I’m certain I know it. No, that’s not it,” said Abrams, while showing an image of Dean as Superman. “I’ve definitely seen him somewhere else, somewhere familiar. Somewhere closer to home.”

Abrams then played a clip of Cain appearing on NewsNation in April 2021.

“Wait, is that Dean Cain on NewsNation?” Abrams said giddily. “I thought he never heard of us! And not just that, he knows exactly what our network is about.”

Abrams played a soundbite of Cain calling for conversations between those who disagree with one another.

Abrams said Cain “pitched himself to be on the network back in 2021, spelling out the very mission of this channel. And yet last night when the pile-on party started on Fox, he was front and center.”

Cain responded to Abrams then spent much of the night responding to tweeters commenting on the clip. He doubled down on not having heard of NewsNation.

“Hey @danabrams – I have ZERO recollection of @NewsNation I knew @TVAshleigh and respected her. I did NOT ‘pitch myself’ to your Network. It was pitched to me to work with Ashleigh on a new show with differing opinions so I did an interview or 2 with her almost 16 months ago,” tweeted Cain.

Hey @danabrams – I have ZERO recollection of @NewsNation I knew @TVAshleigh and respected her.

I did NOT “pitch myself” to your Network. It was pitched to me to work with Ashleigh on a new show with differing opinions so I did an interview or 2 with her almost 16 months ago. https://t.co/CEnwBm8DgN — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 29, 2022

Watch above via NewsNation.

