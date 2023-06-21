Democratic Witness Refuses Five Straight Chances to Answer If There’s a Difference Between Men and Women Before Congress

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson refused five opportunities to answer if there were differences between men and women offered to her by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Cruz began by asking if Robinson agreed with activist Riley Gaines’s assertion that “there’s a difference between women and men,” to which she replied “If the question is about trans women-” before being interrupted by Cruz. The conversation continued:

CRUZ: I’m just asking is there a difference between women and men? ROBINSON: I mean, what I can say here is the NCAA has rules in place, they’ve had rules in place for the last decade, and when this competition [CROSSTALK] the rules were clear. CRUZ: Okay, I’m gonna try again. Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? It’s a yes-no question, do you believe there’s a difference? ROBINSON: I think that we’re talking about this case with the NCAA- CRUZ: No, I’m asking a question: Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? Most people could answer this very simply, I’m curious if you’re willing to do so. ROBINSON: Oh absolutely, I’m just putting into the context of the conversation that we’re having. CRUZ: Is that a yes? ROBINSON: I think that there are definitions related to sex, but I also think that there are- CRUZ: I’m just trying to get a yes or no, I’m not trying to get a speech. Is there a difference between women and men? ROBINSON: I think that there are definitions for biological sex which is different from gender.

At that point, Cruz gave up on the question and asked Robinson another:

CRUZ: Why do women’s sports exist? If you can’t define a difference between women and men, why not abolish women’s sports and just tell little girls to swim with little boys and see who wins? ROBINSON: Oh, I’m simply saying that sex is different from gender but I do believe that women’s sports have a great value. CRUZ: My question: Why do women’s sports exist? Ms. Robinson, please answer the question I’m asking you. Why do women’s sports exist? ROBINSON: I think that there are so many positive benefits to sports- CRUZ: But why have a separate category for women? If there’s no difference between women and men, why even have women’s sports? ROBINSON: I’m saying that there’s a difference between sex and gender and that the NCAA has rules in place which they have for the last decade related to participation.

The exchange pertained to recent controversies in which male-to-female transgender athletes have competed and excelled in women’s sports competitions. Gaines, for example, was denied a fifth-place trophy after tying transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200 freestyle at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships. Thomas had previously competed on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team before joining the women’s and was awarded the sole trophy for the finish.

Once recent Gallup poll showed that 69% of all Americans and a plurality of Democrats believe that athletes should only be allowed to compete against peers who share their biological sex, while just 26% support athletes’ right to compete against peers who share their gender identity.

