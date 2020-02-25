Things got particularly tense at tonight’s Democratic debate when Elizabeth Warren not only confronted Michael Bloomberg about women at his company who signed NDAs, but the serious allegation from one woman who was pregnant when she worked at the company.

As the Washington Post reviewed in a recent report:

The most high-profile case was from a former saleswoman. She sued Bloomberg personally as well as his company, alleging workplace discrimination. She alleged Bloomberg told her to “kill it” when he learned she was pregnant. Bloomberg has denied her allegation under oath, and he reached a confidential settlement with the saleswoman.

At one point during the debate tonight, Warren brought up the alleged incident to Bloomberg as she called him out.

“Never said that,” he immediately responded.

There were some boos in the room as Warren continued and called on Bloomberg to release all woman from their non-disclosure agreements “so they can tell their stories the way I tell my story.”

Regarding the “jokes” he referenced at last week’s debate, Bloomberg said, “If it bothered them, I was wrong and I apologize.”

Bloomberg pointed to how his company is willing to release three women from their NDAs and said, “I don’t know what else she wants us to do.”

“Oh, I’ll be clear,” Warren said as she raised her hand.

Later, Bloomberg reiterated he “never” made the comment.

You can watch the full exchange above, via CBS.

