Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC Liberals Need to Stop ‘Complaining’ About Biden: Even ‘Cannibals Don’t Eat’ Family

Liberals could learn a valuable lesson from cannibals, Democratic strategist Chai Komanduri joked on MSNBC while red flagging what he sees as too much “complaining” over President Joe Biden within his own party.

Komanduri joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber this week, along with journalist Margaret Carlson, to discuss the potential of Biden running for reelection, with Melber noting recent polls have shown a general interest in moving on from the Democrat.

“Well, I think it was [Lyndon B. Johnson] who said that the difference between liberals and cannibals is that cannibals don’t eat their own family,” Komanduri said as the trio discussed Biden’s standing with Democrats.

The dusted-off quote earned a heart laugh from Melber who said he’d never heard the comparison before.

Komanduri used the quote to lay into Democrats for not celebrating the president enough, but he still oddly enough argued that despite disunity, his party is actually enjoying “historic” unity following the midterms.

“We’re really awful to each other. We don’t talk about Biden’s accomplishments enough. We don’t tout them. You hear a lot of complaining on the Democratic side constantly,” he said.

The strategist said, however, that the better-than-expected midterm results for Democrats as well as the smooth transition of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaving her leadership role compared to the chaos of Republicans trying to pick a House Speaker show a “historic” unity for the party going into the new year.

Carlson offered up her own comparison during the segment, also arguing Biden doesn’t receive enough credit for his job performance, comparing him to a comedian who liked to joke about the lack of respect he found everywhere he went.

“For Biden, he’s like Rodney Dangerfield,” Carlson said, “he doesn’t get any respect even when he’s going a really good job.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com