Democrat Tees Off After MTG Shows Hunter Biden Nude Photos: ‘Zero Proof, No Receipts’ and Just ‘Some D*ck Pics’

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) tore in the Republican leadership of the House Oversight Committee during a hearing on Wednesday, arguing that the GOP-led investigations have still produced “zero evidence” of wrongdoing by the Bidens, but have now resulted in the display of “dick pics” before Congress.

“So let’s first zero in on the bottom line,” Garcia began, adding:

What we have is two IRS investigators who clearly worked very hard on the Hunter Biden investigation. And thank you both for being here today. You both gave recommendations to prosecutors based on your work which you describe today. And then Donald Trump’s handpicked prosecutor then made recommendations to charge Hunter. He acted independently and he himself has confirmed this. You did your job making recommendations and the prosecutor did his job. You don’t have to agree with his conclusions. But that’s the bottom line of what we have today at this hearing. But today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings, a lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics.

Garcia was referring to controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showing various posters of pornographic images from Hunter Biden’s laptop earlier in the hearing. Fox News, the only major cable network to broadcast the hearing, had to blur them out live on air.

“Now, at a certain point, the American people need some actual evidence. Actual evidence, but we’ve seen absolutely none,” Garcia concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com