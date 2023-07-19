House Democrat Loses It On Republicans Over ‘Ludicrous’ Hearing About the Bidens: ‘There’s No intelligent Life Down Here!’

The IRS whistleblower testimony before the House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform is getting hot, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-MD) expressed in no uncertain terms that he’s had enough of the “ludicrous” display by his Republican colleagues.

Right after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went overtime with her racy photos of Hunter Biden, Mfume railed against the GOP and their hypocrisy on suddenly caring about tax laws and strippers while drawing a direct parallel between similar charges that faced former President Donald Trump:

Let’s just remember, there was a case in New York not too long ago where our former president also got into trouble regarding payments and regarding a stripper and was found guilty of a violation in civil court. … But I’m grateful that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are taking, at least, tax evasion very seriously. I would welcome also hearing on the former president’s history of tax evasion and how long it took to see his tax returns covering ten years, and what was the outcome of that decision.

Mfume also mocked the sudden eagerness to protect the IRS and its agents when the GOP repeatedly vows to defund the agency or abolish it altogether:

I love the fact that we are so much in love with the IRS. In fact, Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy said, when he was elected on the 15th vote, that the first bill that he would repeal funding for was the bill that would provide for 87,000 additional IRS employees. My, don’t we love the IRS? We’re just gonna cut their budget. In fact, there’s a member of this committee who on their own website said that they are proud to have voted to strip away the plan to empower the IRS with additional funding.

But at the end of his remarks, Mfume tore into the GOP declaring the hearing “ludicrous”:

[W]e could be, quite frankly, using our time to better talk about crime in America that’s affecting everybody. Attacks on women’s health, the economy, budgetary issues, public education, housing, the need for senior citizens to be able to pay for prescription drugs, child poverty and mental health, to name a few. And yet we are doing this all over again for “The Hunter Biden Show” to someone who has pleaded guilty and has taken responsibility for not filing taxes for two years. This is ludicrous. Beam me up, Scotty. There’s no intelligent life down here. None.

Mfume then tore up his notes as he yielded his time back.

Watch his full remarks in the video above via C-SPAN 3.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com