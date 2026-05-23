A gunman fired three shots at the White House and hit a civilian before he exchanged fire with Secret Service and was “taken down,” Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reported on Saturday afternoon.

Pergram called into The Big Weekend Show to share the latest details on the chaotic scene, which sent reporters scrambling for cover and put President Donald Trump on lockdown.

He reported the condition of the pistol-wielding shooter was not immediately known, as well as the condition of the person who was shot.

The attack happened around 6:00 p.m. local time. Reuters later reported the suspect was transported to George Washington Hospital, and the Associated Press reported both the suspect and the bystander who was shot are both in critical condition.

Pergram reported:

I am told a gunman came up near the White House on the west side, described as a Gate 17. This is kind of near 14th street on the west side of the White House, and came up and brandished some sort of a pistol; we do not know what type of pistol it was. He then fired toward the White House three times. Then the United States Secret Service, they returned fire — we do not know how many shots they got off. They apparently took the gunman down. Now, sometime in this gunfire exchange a civilian on the street was struck by this gunfire and we do not know the condition of that person right now. But the important thing to know is the gunman who came up with the pistol was taken down by the Secret Service and we do not know his condition right no. But he never got inside the perimeter of the White House.

Pergram said that was information from a senior administration official who had direct knowledge of the shooting.

Trump was inside the Oval Office working on getting a peace deal with Iran finished when the shots were fired. He posted earlier in the afternoon that “final aspects and details” of the deal were being worked out and that the agreement would be “announced shortly.”

The sound of dozens of gunshots sent ABC News reporter Selina Wang diving for cover before she and her team were rushed to the White House press briefing room for safety; several other reporters were rushed there as well. CNN reported its reporters also heard dozens of gunshots, “triggering a lockdown and a rapid response” from Secret Service.

DC News Now reporter Chris Flanagan reported he and other journalists were released from lockdown at 6:51 p.m. local time. He said there was a “huge” law enforcement response to the shots at the corner of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Former FBI Special Agent Chris Swecker told Fox News that the threat had to have been “completely neutralized” for the White House to have lifted the lockdown.

Watch above.

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