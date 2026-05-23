Nancy Mace Skewers SPLC for Being ‘One Giant Grift’ Funding Racism: ‘Every Single One of ‘Em Should Go to Jail’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) slammed the Southern Poverty Law Center for being “one giant grift” that was only focused on “funding racism” in America — a crime that should lead to the nonprofit group’s leaders being chucked behind bars, she said. The Republican lawmaker also accused the SPLC of colluding with ex-President Joe Biden and Democrats to target Christian Americans.

Mace went off on the SPLC during an interview on Saturday in America on Fox News.

“The SPLC, the left, it is one giant grift. We now know they were funding racism, paying for racism, grifting off of racism. It was one giant grift, I believe, in concert with the Democrats and the Biden administration. And they were going after Christians, they were going after American patriots, American citizens, making this country more divisive than it’s ever been because of their hatred.”

She continued, “They need to be held to account. They should probably all be sitting in prison, and I look forward to Jim Jordan getting to the bottom of this.”

Jordan — the GOP lawmaker from Ohio who is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — spearheaded a meeting last week that focused on the SPLC’s alleged crimes. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced 11 charges against the organization last month that span from bank fraud to money laundering.

The DOJ claimed the SPLC “secretly funneled” $3 million to hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan and towards the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in 2017; the group also paid $1 million to an informant inside a neo-Nazi organization to steal documents from the group.

Mace said that if the SPLC boss Bryan Fair will not testify before Congress on his own volition, he should be “subpoenaed, given a date, and he needs to show up or be behind bars”

When guest host Jonathan Hunt asked if it was fair to say the group was “stoking hatred almost to justify their own existence,” Mace said it was “100%” accurate.

“That was the sole purpose of their existence,” she said. “If they can’t portray people at as racist, they don’t have a reason to exist. This is wrong, this is illegal, and every single one of ’em should go to jail.”

Watch above.

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