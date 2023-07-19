Marjorie Taylor Greene Whips Out Graphic Hunter Biden Pics During IRS Whistleblower Hearing, Warning ‘Parental Discretion Is Advised’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showcased a series of increasingly graphic, minimally censored pics Hunter Biden before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee during a hearing Wednesday while questioning an IRS whistleblower.

The proceedings centered around the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who claimed the Department of Justice pressured the IRS and prosecutors during their investigation into the president’s son for tax crimes.

Greene began her questioning by warning the audience that “parental discretion is advised” before asking Ziegler whether Hunter Biden violated the Mann Act, an anti-human trafficking law. The Republican firebrand presented a plane ticket that Biden allegedly paid for a female to visit him in Washington D.C.

“When Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15th,” Greene asked Ziegler while holding up pictures of Hunter Biden’s genitalia with nude images of a female. “This is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution. Let me continue. Did Hunter Biden also use his company, Owasco P.C., to pay prostitutes?”

As the hearing continued, Greene began presenting even more explicit pictures of Hunter Biden having sex with an escort, forcing Fox News to blur out the images.

“Mr. Ziegler, one last question. You referred to one of the assistants as West Coast assistant. I believe this is the West Coast assistant,” Greene asked the whistleblower while holding an image of a nude female along with a planet ticket allegedly purchased by Biden. “Could you agree with that?

“I can tell you that there were deductions for what we believe to be escorts and then that $10,000 golf club membership. Yes. That was not a golf club membership. That was for a sex club payment,” Ziegler told the committee.

Greene then starts to present extremely graphic images of Hunter engaging in sex with a female counterpart, but is interrupted by objections from her Democratic colleagues.

The hearing was not carried by CNN or MSNBC.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

