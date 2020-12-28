Congressman Adam Smith (D- WA) said that President Donald Trump cares more about attempting a “fascist takeover” than about the direct payments to Americans in the covid stimulus package.

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt spoke with Smith Monday about the president throwing a wrench in stimulus negotiations before ultimately signing the omnibus bill. Trump has called for $2000 direct payments to Americans, which a number of Democrats were quick to support.

Hunt said, “He had negotiators in the room talking to leadership… If this was something he felt strongly about, he had literally months to make his case.”

Smith made a point of saying Trump “didn’t care” about whether the check was $600 or $2000.

“He’s frustrated and he’s upset because he can’t overturn the election and, well, basically complete a fascist takeover of the United States. That’s what he’s upset about,” he added. “So he’s just throwing things around the room and this is the latest thing he threw.”

He went on to say Trump doesn’t deserve credit for being “the guy who’s fighting for $2000 checks” when he could have made the demand earlier.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

