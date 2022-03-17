Democrats ‘Want to Replace Voters That Are Already Here’: J.D. Vance Gives Nod to Replacement Theory During Interview with Tucker Carlson

As he occasionally does, J.D. Vance appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he discussed illegal immigration with the host. At one point he echoed Great Replacement theory, which was first advanced by a far-right French author who claimed elites are replacing Europe’s White population with non-Whites. It has since been adopted by some conservatives in the U.S.

In his efforts to out-MAGA the Republican primary field in the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, Vance has done a complete 180 from his fervent anti-Trump stance not that long ago.

On Thursday, Tucker Carlson noted that the U.S. is sending military assistance to Ukraine, but is not deploying soldiers to the southern border with Mexico.

“Without even weighing into the question of how and to what degree we oughta be supporting Ukraine in its efforts to get the Russians out of their country, why is no one trying to get the invasion of the United States to stop?” Carlson asked Vance. “And why is using U.S. military, in which you serve, a crazy idea?”

Vance replied that “our politicians don’t care about their citizens” and slammed Biden’s immigration policies, which he said have led to fentanyl deaths in the U.S.

“What we need you to do is stop being a terrible president and take care of your own country,” said Vance, addressing Biden.

Later in the interview, Vance claimed that establishment Republicans and Democrats are allowing allowing undocumented migrants into the country for the “cheap labor” they provide. He further accused Democrats of bringing in “new voters to “replace” existing voters.

He attacked “Democrat politicians who have decided that they can’t win reelection in 2022 unless they bring in a large number of new voters to replace the voters that are already here. That’s what this is about. We have an invasion in this country because very powerful people get richer and more powerful because of it. It’s not bad policy, it’s evil, and we need to call it that.”

Carlson replied, “I couldn’t agree with you more.”

Last year, Carlson pointed to an old clip of Joe Biden celebrating the increasing racial diversity of the U.S. He noted that soon, Whites will no longer comprise a majority of the country’s racial demographic.

“That’s not a bad thing,” Biden said, “That’s a source of our strength.”

Carlson then accused Biden of wanting “to change the racial mix of the country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

