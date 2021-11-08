Dennis Prager: Imagine If During the AIDS Crisis, Gay Men ‘Had Been Pariahs the Way the Non-Vaccinated Are’

Dennis Prager made a rather eyebrow-raising comment on Monday comparing the covid-19 pandemic to the AIDS crisis.

Prager was on Newsmax Monday telling Chris Salcedo President Joe Biden “ruined” the economy with his policies.

“If we survive this as a free country, historians will just ask how did this happen? How did people get governed by irrational fears?”

One of those “irrational” fears he cited was the millions of unvaccinated Americans.

Prager, who recently said he deliberately got covid-19 so he could have natural immunity (as opposed to getting the vaccine), said unvaccinated Americans are “the pariahs of America as I have not seen in my lifetime.”

And then he made this comparison:

During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of the people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable. And it should have been inconceivable! They should not have been made pariahs. But this is kosher, this is okay.

There was in fact a lot of stigma towards the gay community during the AIDS crisis, something many people pointed out on Twitter in response to Prager’s commentary and rejecting his comparison. TPM’s Josh Marshall noted important difference is that gay men in the 80s were “pleading for medical care not avoiding it.”

I know he's not doing a bit but I still can't believe this isn't a bithttps://t.co/XylB6iKBzP — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 8, 2021

TO THIS DAY, in 2021, gay men and trans folks are especially stigmatized because of their HIV and AIDS status. I mean… — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 8, 2021

In Prager's imaginary 1980s, gay men and heroin users weren't pariahs. I remember a very different '80s. And '90s for that matter. 2000s, too. https://t.co/Rf1MuLctVZ — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 8, 2021

this is a remarkable statement especially since Prager lived through this history. First of all gay men were treated as utter pariahs. but unlike antivaxxers they were pleading for medical care not avoiding it. https://t.co/g8QcdgtM94 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 8, 2021

In case there was anyone on the fence regarding the “is Dennis Prager an idiot?” question. https://t.co/7sNRi27310 — Bill Prady (@billprady) November 8, 2021

Such a gaslighting, lying sociopath. He's taking advantage of the fact this took place 25-40 years ago and people under 35 have little, if any, memory of it. https://t.co/aT1E6Z4Nc1 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 8, 2021

You can watch Prager’s comments above, via Newsmax.

h/t Jason Campbell

