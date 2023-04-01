Dennis Quaid Warns Fox News About Power Grid Catastrophe That Would Make Covid ‘Look Like a Kids Show’

Dennis Quaid joined Fox News host Jesse Watters this week to issue a warning about the nation’s power grid potentially going dark.

The actor narrated the recent documentary Grid Down, Power Up, a look at the consequences of the power grid going down and the country living without electricity for an extended period of time. Quaid said despite the potential consequences, there is no real plan or funding for a plan to respond to the power grid going down.

“There have been several attacks on substations. I heard about one a couple of months ago. This is not Day After Tomorrow by the way, this is tomorrow, I think. It could happen,” Quaid told Watters, referencing his own 2004 disaster movie. In the film, the world is plunged into a new Ice Age after a massive storm.

Even getting water would become an issue without electricity and it wouldn’t take long for things to revert to a different century, the actor argued.

“Just 30 days without electricity, it would take us back to 1880. You wouldn’t be able to get gas. You wouldn’t be able to get food. The police would stay home and take care of their own families,” he said.

Quaid, who portrays Ronald Reagan in an upcoming film, said federal funding would help the situation, but no one wants to sign for the billions of dollars needed to put in place a contingency plan, especially utility companies.

“This is something that if it does happen, it’s going to make Covid look like a kids show,” Quaid said.

Watch above via Fox News.

