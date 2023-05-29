DeSantis Criticizes ‘Totally Inadequate’ Debt Ceiling Deal: The Country is ‘Still Careening Towards Bankruptcy’

Though Ron DeSantis didn’t mention Kevin McCarthy by name, it was clear to Fox & Friends viewers that the presidential hopeful was less than impressed with the reported debt ceiling deal brokered by the House Speaker.

News broke over the weekend of a deal between President Joe Biden and McCarthy, which has led to a slew of vocal House Republicans condemning the compromise. Consider DeSantis in the camp of his fellow House GOP colleagues, that are none too impressed.

The Florida governor made a Memorial appearance on the Fox News morning show from Jacksonville, Florida, and his first question from former Trump Press Secretary — turned Fox News host — Kayleigh McEnany focused on the deal:

McEnany: Good morning. Great to have you. Let’s start with the breaking news over the weekend. You have Speaker McCarthy who said this is a deal worthy of the American people. But then Chip Roy, congressman, bone ribbed conservative, he supports you. He said pretty bluntly. Plus 4 trillion. No. So there’s a fracture in the Republican Party. Where do you stand, Governor? DeSantis: Well, prior to this deal, Kaylee, our country was careening towards bankruptcy. And after this deal, our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy. And to say you can do 4 trillion of increases in the next year and a half. I mean, that’s a massive amount of spending. I think that we’ve gotten ourselves on a trajectory here really since March of 2020 with some of the COVID spending a totally reset the budget. And they’re sticking with that. And I think that that’s just going to be totally inadequate to get us in a better spot. Look, in Florida, we run big budget surpluses. We have a $1.2 trillion economy, but our debt is only 17 billion, second lowest per capita in the country. But we make tough choices and we make sure that we look forward to the long haul. Obviously, in Washington, D.C., they do these cycles to just get them through the next election. And that’s ultimately one of the reasons why they continue to fail.

Joey Jones noted that DeSantis and Trump share many of the same supporters and asked why Republican voters should support him over the former president. DeSantis confidently said he was the only candidate that could defeat Biden and confidently stated he expected not just to be taking the oath of office in 2025. Still, also he expected to serve two terms.

Watch above via Fox News.

