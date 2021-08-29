‘Describing Something That Isn’t Reality’: ABC’s Jon Karl Calls Out Biden Admin’s Attempt to Spin Afghanistan ‘Disaster’

ABC News’ Jon Karl called out the Biden administration’s attempts to frame the situation in Afghanistan as anything less than a “disaster.”

Karl was on This Week for Martha Raddatz’s Sunday discussion panel. Raddatz asked Karl for his thoughts on Afghanistan as she noted that President Joe Biden and his team were “making this sound like a smashing success” before the Hamid Karzai International Airport bombing, which killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans.

“They have been describing something that isn’t reality,” Karl said. “This has been an incredible airlift, more than 100,000 people evacuated, but what a disaster. Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency, and we don’t really know, Martha, how bad it really is.”

Prior to the president’s remarks on Thursday, CBS News’ Nancy Cordes similarly said it was the worst day of Biden’s presidency. During her Thursday briefing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “Any day where you lose service members may be the worst day of your presidency, and hopefully there’s not more.”

Karl went on by saying the question now remains whether Afghanistan will once again be a safe haven for terrorists under the Taliban’s rule.

“Maybe part of the reason why Afghanistan had not been such is there was a military presence in Afghanistan,” said Karl, “but now we will have this over the horizon capability. But the bottom line is the terror threat has increased and our ability to combat it has decreased.”

Watch above, via abc.

