Fox News interviewed the Detroit auto plant worker who had a contentious argument with former Vice President Joe Biden about his position on gun rights.

Jerry Wayne chatted with Fox & Friends on Tuesday and said Biden “could have easily said ‘I’m not taking questions’ and I would have very respectfully walked away. But he wanted to listen to my question and I don’t think that he was ready for it.” Wayne also noted that he tried to ask Biden questions about how he was going to improve the situations of union workers like himself in the future.

“We bare arms and we like to do that. If he wants to give us work and take us guns, I don’t know how he will get the same vote,” Wayne said. He also called it “disturbing” when Fox & Friends asked for his reactions to a clip of Biden expressing his view that assault weapons should be confiscated.

“He doesn’t need to touch anybody’s weapon at all. What we need to do is concentrate on how to teach people to respect firearms and how to use them. Not take them away.”

When asked if he was bothered by Biden’s profanity by telling him he was “full of sh*t,” Wayne said “I’m kinda used to it in the workforce…I’m not going to hate him for that. I use it all the time. Most people use it all the time. I don’t think that’s something to beat the guy up about, but, he could have curved what he said a little bit.”

“Were you surprised that you asked a simple question and Joe Biden just went off the deep end on you?” Steve Doocy asked.

“Yeah. I thought I was pretty articulate and respectful,” said Wayne. “I didn’t try to raise any feathers. And he kind of went off the deep end. I saw he was digging a hole. I just kind of let him talk for a while to dig a hole.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

