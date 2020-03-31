Devin Nunes Says Closed Schools Are ‘Overkill’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that it is “overkill” for schools in his home state of Califonia to be closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic on Laura Ingraham‘s Fox News program late Tuesday night – further downplaying the severity of COVID-19.

Ingraham, citing one official who said we can’t go back to normal life until there’s a vaccine, began by saying, “That would not be going back to normal life, Congressman Nunes, for 12 months. Which if parents across the country are hearing that, and workers, they are going to be showing up in Washington, even if you all aren’t here.”

The Fox News host added, “They’re going to be coming to Washington to send you a message.”

Nunes fired back, “That’s not going to work. The schools were canceled here in California, which is way overkill.”

“Its possible kids could’ve went back to school in two weeks to four weeks but they just canceled the rest of the schools. So, I’m optimistic here.”

The congressman continued, “I think that the drugs that are on the market now, look how quick we were able to get this approved, this new malaria drug. That you have been talking about every night. There’s a lot of optimism here that we have in some of these drugs that are coming online. The vaccines are going to take a while, but look, we have this bill that we just passed last week, $2.2 trillion worth, we have to focus on keeping people employed.”

Nunes, previously during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraged viewers to head out to their local restaurants and pubs – contrary to the CDC guidelines.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]