Former Trump DHS official Miles Taylor has been speaking out very critically in the past week about his time in the administration. Among the many criticisms he’s publicly leveled at President Donald Trump is that his TV habits were influencing his outlook on homeland security in a very direct way.

He said last week that Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs — one of the most ardent Trump supporters on cable news — was essentially the “shadow chief of staff” and that Trump would constantly be telling DHS officials to watch Dobbs’ show.

Jake Tapper asked current acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf Sunday whether the president’s TV-watching habits were that influential.

“Is it true that President Trump tells folks to listen to Lou Dobbs every night, that that’s how he wants to address safety and security at the border?”

“Absolutely not,” Wolf said. “No, I have never been told to watch Lou Dobbs or any other news show, even yours, to get what we want to do at the Department of Homeland Security. So, again, I’m focused on looking forward, protecting the homeland, protecting our elections, and doing a number of things to continue to protect Americans in communities across this country.”

Tapper pointed out it’s not just Taylor troubled by the president’s actions, but former Trump DHS secretaries as well. Wolf said the criticisms of the president from Taylor are just about politics.

“I think he would say it’s not politics, that he thinks President Trump is unfit to lead the country,” Tapper noted.

