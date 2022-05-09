Dinesh D’Souza Accuses Tucker Carlson and Newsmax of Suppressing His Stolen Election Movie

Right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza accused Tucker Carlson and Newsmax on Monday of suppressing any mention of his new conspiracy theory film 2,000 Mules.

D’Souza wrote on Twitter, “I’m sorry to say Tucker Carlson and his team specifically instructed Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote NOT to mention the movie.” The controversial pundit and filmmaker also tagged Justin Wells, the executive producer of Tucker Carlson Tonight, one of Fox News’ highest-rated shows, in the tweet.

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit organization that provided the research D’Souza based his film on, claimed that 2,000 “mules” were paid by Democratic officials to collect and drop off votes in multiple states.

The Associated Press fact-checked the film, which former President Donald Trump screened at Mar-a-Lago and has hailed as revealing the “great election fraud,” and concluded it is “based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data, which is not precise enough to confirm that somebody deposited a ballot into a dropbox, according to experts.”

While Engelbrecht did not mention the film by name on Tucker Carlson Tonight, she was given the platform to make her debunked claims that she has “immutable” evidence that operatives visiting voter drop boxes multiple times based on cellphone data. She told Carlson late last week that her organization “invested in a tremendous amount—10 trillion cellphone pings—[of] geospatial data that allowed us to monitor the device movements around drop boxes [and] to develop patterns of life and determine whether or not unique devices were going repeatedly to drop boxes.”

“Over time, that became a pattern that included not just drop boxes but also far-left organizations and we noticed a pattern consistent with the nexus between both of the organizations and the drop boxes,” she added, explaining the central thesis of the film.

On Monday, D’Souza also went after Newsmax, writing:

BTW @newsmax is also blocking coverage of “2000 Mules.” I was booked on Grant Stinchfield’s Newsmax show and then the network canceled on me. Criticize the move if you like, but why isn’t this a legitimate news story? How can so-called news networks pretend it doesn’t exist?

D’Souza’s claims also stirred up some attention on the right, with the polling company Rasmussen Reports weighing in, “Update: Like Fox News, Newsmax is taking a dive on #2000Mules also. No current stories listed. Cable TV news is wrecking itself. Remember this.”

D’Souza did plug his film on cable news one time in the run-up to its premiere this week in some 270 theaters across the country. During an appearance on Fox Business Network on April 28th, D’Souza dubbed the 2000 election an “election heist.” He told Larry Kudlow, a former Trump economic adviser, that mules, some “2,000 of them in the key swing states harvesting in total something like 400,000 illegal votes, more than enough to tip the balance in the 2020 presidential election.”

The AP pointed out some additional holes in D’Souza’s theory, noting that cellphone data used in such a manner is extremely “unreliable.” The AP adds that D’Souza’s “alleged scheme has not been proven, nor do these researchers have any way of knowing whether any ballots that were collected contained votes for Trump or for Biden.”

“There’s no evidence a massive ballot harvesting scheme dumped a large amount of votes for one candidate into drop boxes, and if there were, it would likely be caught quickly, according to Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa,” adds the AP.

“Once you get just a few people involved, people start to reveal the scheme because it unravels pretty quickly,” he said.

