Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) called President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about soldiers “shameful,” and declared that she’s proud to be in the “good company” of people Trump has allegedly called “losers” and “suckers.”

In response to recent reports which allege Trump called wounded soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” Duckworth — a disabled Iraq War veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart — said on MSNBC, Thursday, “Apparently I too am a loser and sucker in Trump’s book, but let me tell you, that’s good company for me to be in, with men and women who laid down their lives to defend this great nation.”

“With men and women who were willing to serve something greater than themselves, not for the thanks and the gratefulness of the people around them, but sometimes they serve, and most of the time they serve to protect people who will never know of their service,” she continued, adding, “Our men and women in uniform are the bravest, most noble people who live by codes of conduct and values that this president can’t even imagine.”

“He calls people cowards when he himself is the coward. He doesn’t understand honor and duty and loyalty because he himself has never displayed those types of actions himself in his own personal conduct,” Duckworth concluded. “It is shameful that he is the commander-in-chief of this military and it is shameful that he continues to not safeguard our military the way he’s supposed to.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]