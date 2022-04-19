DJ Accused of Wearing Blackface Turns Out to Be Black: ‘This Has to Be a Joke’

During an April 9 fundraiser for a Scottsdale, Arizona elementary school, two attendees believed the event’s DJ was wearing blackface. In response, they alerted the school district about the racist faux pas.

There was a problem, though.

The DJ, Koko Kim Hunter, is in fact Black.

Hunter appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime Tuesday night, where he was interviewed by guest host Pete Hegseth.

“The event went really well,” Hunter said. “Two days later – that Monday – I get a call from Ryan Ingraham from Ingraham Entertainment. And he told me the news, and I’m like, there’s no way. This has to be a joke. There’s no way. He said no, I’m serious. And then he told me about the second part about when they said well, a Black person being in blackface is problematic as well.”

Hunter said he was “shocked” and “taken aback.”

Hegseth asked if the implication that blackface is verboten for Black people somehow might be a suggestion that his accusers think he isn’t “Black enough”

“You know, I can’t speak for them,” Hunter replied. “I wish I knew. I wish I knew why they felt that way and why they made it to the point where it is now when I’m sure you showed some of the pictures, when in my opinion, it’s quite obvious that I’m not in blackface.”

Hunter explained, “At the event, it was a 70s/disco theme. I’m in my disco gear. I’m 56 years old, so I know that era right there. So I’m like let’s do it, let’s make it happen. Listen, I took even took roller skates, my personalized roller skates. I was so ready, my bellbottoms, all that stuff. Played music all night long. 200, 300, 400 people on the dance floor. I’m trying to get them off. They won’t leave. It was that kind of energy in there.”

Hunter’s accusers have since apologized, but apparently not to him as he indicated in the interview.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com