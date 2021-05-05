MSNBC’s Chuck Todd questioned whether former President Donald Trump could successfully argue that Facebook is personally targeting him with their decision to maintain the ban on his account.

On Wednesday’s MTP: Daily, Todd addressed the news that Facebook’s Oversight Board will uphold the ban on Trump’s account for at least another six months. Facebook was one of several social media platforms that banned Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to overthrow his defeat in the 2020 election.

Discuss the news with his panel, Todd asked how Trump’s ban compares to Facebook’s handling of authoritarians like Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro or Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines.

“Does Donald Trump have a case that he’s being singled out by Facebook?” Todd asked his panel.

NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny argued it would be a “very hard case” for the former president to make — given his flouting of Facebook’s terms and conditions.

“I think you could hold up a number of Donald Trump’s posts against Facebook policy,” Zadrozny said. She also joined the mockery Trump has been getting lately, calling it “hilarious” that Trump’s deplatforming has forced him to downgrade to a personal blog.

Todd stuck with his original question by turning to tech reporter Casey Newton and asking whether Trump could successfully sue Facebook over his ban. Newton took note of the protections afforded to Facebook under Section 230, though “I wouldn’t be surprised in the next few years” to see someone try to sue Facebook on these grounds.

