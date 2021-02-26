Donald Trump Jr. took a direct shot at the third-highest ranking member of the House GOP caucus, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), during his speech to the conservative gathering, CPAC, blasting her for publicly condemning his father’s conduct related to the Capitol insurrection and for encouraging the party to move on without the former president.

In a speech marked by numerous insults and fallen-flat jokes, Trump Jr. reserved special scorn for the current bête noire for the MAGA wing of the Republican Party, Cheney, who he attacked as an establishment neoconservative.

“Speaking of bombing the Middle East, have you seen Liz Cheney’s poll numbers?” Trump Jr. joked.

“Listen the one thing I’ll say for Liz Cheney is I’m sure she has a lot of bipartisan support, because if there’s one thing that she and Joe Biden definitely want to do it’s bomb the Middle East,” the president’s son said, referencing last night’s U.S. airstrike — the first by the Biden administration — on an alleged Iranian-backed militia along the border with Syria and Iraq.

Left out of Trump Jr’s. shtick: the fact that, in Donald Trump’s first year in office, his administration ramped up military strikes across several different theaters, including the Middle East, and reportedly conducted more aerial bombings of Yemen than all previous presidents combined.

“No seriously. Liz Cheney and her politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” Trump Jr. said, zinging Cheney with a clear allusion to the infamous 2006 incident where her father, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, accidentally shot a hunting partner at a Texas quail hunt. “Fact checkers, please have at it. Fact check, true, right? Listen. Like I said, this Cheney, she hates Donald Trump and his policies because he family has a long history of friendly fire. But she also hates them because she’s tied to an establishment that has done nothing but fail us time and time again.”

Trump Jr. then reprised the complaint he aired on Fox News on Thursday night, where he unironically praised his father for refusing to “lose gracefully” in a not-so-subtle endorsement of the former president’s “big lie” election fraud conspiracy.

“You’ve heard the rhetoric from some of them over the last couple weeks, and now you’ve seen that change very quickly,” Trump Jr. said, extending his rant. “Because if there’s one thing the Republican Party has been really good at over the last few decades, it’s snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They’ve caved to every special interest they’ve caved to corporate America. They’ve caved and bowed to the radical left that hates their guts, hates their values, and hates their freedoms.”

