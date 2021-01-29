Don Lemon Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘This Is Not Normal, This Is Some Racist BS’

CNN’s Don Lemon went off on freshman congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Friday as he showed viewers some social media posts of hers.

He showed some past posts “full of anti-Semitic tropes, bigotry, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” bringing up her comments about QAnon and her once referring to George Soros as a Nazi.

“This stuff ain’t normal. This is not normal. This is some racist BS, that’s what it is. You’re bigots,” Lemon remarked.

He loudly sighed as he walked through some more posts before saying “apparently this is where we are now, it’s is who the Republican party is, and apparently there is a place for Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress and in the Republican party.”

“GOP, this is you now,” Lemon continued, bringing up Republican attacks on Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and adding, “The hypocrisy is just stunning. You demonize those women, but you love her and you take her money and you’re going to have a ‘conversation’ with her whenever you get the chance to.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

