Don Lemon Tears Up After Showing Body Cam Footage of Officer Attacked on January 6

A shaken Don Lemon teared up Wednesday night after showing body cam footage CNN obtained of DC police officer Michael Fanone being attacked on January 6th.

The footage, which you can watch here, shows Fanone being stun-gunned and hit with a flagpole. You can hear one of the rioters shouting, “I got one!”

It’s another harrowing reminder of how horrific the storming of the Capitol was. Earlier in the day one Republican threw out a baffling and nonsensical take that “if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

After showing the footage of Fanone, Lemon silently sat there and teared up for a few seconds.

He composed himself and told viewers, “For all the people who are [saying] ‘hugs and kisses, didn’t happen,’ come on. That’s the reality of what happened to Officer Michael fanone that day. Dragged down the steps, tased with his own weapon, and then you heard him yelling ‘I have kids.'”

He commended Fanone’s actions and called him a hero.

You can watch above, via CNN.

