‘You Don’t Know Sports!’ Stephen A. Smith Brawls With Sean Hannity Over Whether Trump ‘Disrupted’ the Knicks’ Mojo

Stephen A. Smith and Sean Hannity had an animated exchange Thursday over Smith’s criticism of President Donald Trump for attending a Knicks game.

The president went to Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden — the Knicks’ first home game in a championship series in 27 years. When Trump was shown on the big screen, he was greeted with heavy boos by the New York crowd.

The Knicks went on to lose that game against the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game win streak in the playoffs.

Prior to the game, Smith declared that he’d place the blame entirely on the president if the Knicks lost. His argument was that Trump’s presence disrupted the positive vibes surrounding the team. That has resulted in a war of words between the First Take pundit and the president over the last few days.

During Smith’s appearance on Thursday’s episode of Hannity, the host said Smith “lost his mind” if he truly believed Trump was to blame for the team’s shortcomings. Smith, however, stood firm.

“They got their mojo back, OK?” Smith said. “But before the game, I said that and I stood by it. He had no business at that game. See, people– this is a hard conversation to your listeners out there because like you tell me to stay in my lane when it comes to politics, you don’t know sports! You don’t understand. First of all, let me be very, very clear.”

Hannity rejected the notion that he wasn’t a true sports fan, and attempted to prove himself by naming several Knicks legends, but Smith wasn’t buying it.

“Oh, please!” Smith responded. “You Googled something over the night? Stop it! Stop it! Please!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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