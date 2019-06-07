The entire panel assembled on Friday morning’s episode of Morning Joe laced into President Donald Trump for sitting down with Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham before Thursday’s D-Day ceremony, and harshly criticizing his political opponents with the headstones of fallen WW II soldiers behind him in.

Regular Donny Deutsch went the furthest in his criticism, however, calling President Trump a “despicable human being.”

Thursday’s 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy that effectively ended World War II was widely seen as a great moment for President Trump, but that bipartisan glow faded quickly in predictable political precincts when Fox News aired the nearly 30 minutes of the Trump interview in which he blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer in his predictable name-calling fashion.

With hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski overseas from their on-location coverage of Thursday’s commemorative events, hosting was left to world-class cable news utility player Willie Geist, who introduced the segment and played clips of Trump tossing political barbs at his political rivals.

Each panelist then took turns chiding the commander in chief, but it was Deutsch who predictably went the furthest, noting that “there is no one in the White House” willing to advise the President against playing politics in this setting. He then added “And he is despicable…calling Chuck Schumer a jerk? And Nancy a horrible human being because she disagrees with him? We can’t normalize this. He is despicable. And that is despicable humanity, that any sixth grader would behave that way, he would be sent to his room. And that is a despicable human being.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com