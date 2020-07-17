Fox News contributors David Webb and Jessica Tarlov got into a heated argument on Friday over the recent violence against police officers, before hosts Melissa Francis and Harris Faulkner attempted to broker peace between the two.

Following earlier arguments between Webb and Tarlov — during which Webb told Tarlov, “As a black and brown person, I think I’m qualified to speak on this, Jessica” — and after Webb criticized the “leftist, neo-Marxist, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, anti-American movement that has taken over” the George Floyd protests, Tarlov called Webb’s rhetoric “incredibly irresponsible.”

“What David Webb just said, again, was listing off every left term you could: leftist, socialist, Marxist, BLM, whatever, and then alleging that Democratic leadership was in some way supportive of violence against police officers is incredibly irresponsible,” Tarlov declared, before asking Webb to “show me the Democratic leader who said, ‘Go out there and put your hands on a police officer.'”

Webb responded by claiming, “I look at the policies… I look at the actions or the lack of it, Jessica. I look at the Ted Wheelers of the world, the Mayor Bowsers, Bill de Blasio. I look at Democrat leaders who say they teach their children to be afraid of the police. I look at people like that who provide this tacit support, and to pretend it doesn’t exist is to live in a fantasy world.”

“I am on the streets, you are not. I am in these riots, you are not. I am there covering it, and I have been for years, so don’t lecture me about what I have seen in the Democrat Party leadership,” he snapped, prompting Francis to intervene, “Okay, stop. Stop. Hang on guys. Okay? Hang on guys. I’m going to turn over to Harris.”

Harris followed up the argument by attempting to broker peace with a call for unity.

“Look, everybody can see the same thing right now, you guys. We are all looking at the same thing again. Let’s just call it for what it is. It’s a mess, and it’s a dangerous mess now, and you can pick sides on whoever you want to back or whatever, but at the very heart of this is we are going to need order in our streets. How do we get there together?” she declared. “And, look, if you are listening, if you are paying attention, some of the people who you might think politically would go one way are now saying, ‘Wait, we’re going to need those anti-crime cops, those plain clothes cops back again to stop some of the crime. Not just to protect the police — and I think it was you, Rachel, who said it — but the citizens, too. Everybody becomes a victim potentially in this.”

“We can do this but we have to start listening to everybody and stop putting shirts on people. ‘You’re the Republican, you’re the Democrat.’ You know what we are? We’re Americans,” Harris concluded.

