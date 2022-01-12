Doug Schoen Defends Hillary 2024 Op-Ed: ‘Only Viable National Candidate That We Democrats Have’

Pollster Doug Schoen claimed on Wednesday that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who is able to carry Democrats to victory in 2024.

Schoen of course co-authored a viral op-ed in the Wall Street Journal with Andrew Stein on Tuesday in which the duo had argued that Clinton is primed for a “political comeback” in 2024.

In their Journal piece, Schoen and Stein cited “several circumstances” for why the next election might just be the one that finally sees Clinton shatter that glass ceiling.

Citing President Joe Biden’s abysmal poll numbers and age, Vice President Kamala Harris’ low popularity and “the absence of another strong Democrat to lead the ticket,” Schoen and Stein went all-in on a Clinton bid for the White House in 2024.

The op-ed was quickly laughed off by most as being an old chestnut from two baby boomers. But Schoen was not laughing on Wednesday when he defended his position on The Ingraham Angle.

After he was reminded Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the country is months away from April Fool’s Day, Schoen doubled down.

“Look, people reinvent themselves. I think Hillary, and in the land of the blind, you need the one eyed man. She is clearly better than anything the Democrats have,” Schoen said. “Biden is a failed president, as you have said. Kamala Harris, arguably worse. Mayor Pete, I really think is a nonstarter. So, Secretary Clinton, in the same way Richard Nixon repositioned himself in 1968 after his defeats in ’60 an ’62, is my party’s best hope.”

Ingraham asked Schoen why he feels need to reach so far into the party’s past to find someone able to carry it into the future.

Schoen said that from his perspective, Clinton is the only viable candidate Democrats have on the bench:

Well, I think President Trump is ahead in the polls. I think his policies certainly look better now than the Biden policies, even though I was not and am not a supporter of President Trump. Policy is policy. And I think that a rematch between the two is more likely today and then we would have ever imagined, even a couple months ago. And Secretary Clinton is really, I think, the only viable national candidate that we Democrats have as we face historic midterm defeat.

Watch above, via Fox News.

