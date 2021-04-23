Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to comments from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticizing the push for Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In an interview on MSNBC Friday, anchor Ayman Mohyeldin asked Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and a Covid adviser to President Joe Biden, about Johnson’s position that distribution of the vaccines should have been limited to the vulnerable given they had emergency authorization.

“What is the point? The science tells us that vaccines are 95% effective. So if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson said in an interview on Thursday.

“Why is this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine,” he said. “I’m getting highly suspicious of what’s happening here.”

Fauci dismissed the senator’s comments.

“I’m not understanding, with all due respect, what he’s saying,” Fauci replied. “All three vaccines that are available are on emergency use. So I’m not sure what the point is.”

Mohyeldin explained Johnson’s question, which was why the government is pushing for all Americans to get vaccinated.

“Well there’s a pretty good reason,” Fauci said, raising his voice. “We have 567,000 people who have died so far in this country from this disease. That is a really, really good reason to get people vaccinated, with a vaccine, that you’ve shown is highly efficacious, and quite safe.”

“And that’s the reason for the emergency use authorization,” Fauci added. “We are dealing with an emergency. How can anyone say that 567,000 dead Americans is not an emergency.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

