Dr. Anthony Fauci joined calls for China to shut down its “wet markets” — where it is believed the coronavirus outbreak originated — in an interview on Fox & Friends Friday.

The coronavirus task force member and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked by Fox host Brian Kilmeade about China’s markets — where live animals are slaughtered and sold as food. The Covid-19 outbreak prompted China last month to temporarily ban the trade of wild animals.

“Are you calling for the closure of the wet markets, that has for sale monkeys and bats and horrible things like that?” Kilmeade asked.

“I have no authority to call for anything, but I can certainly tell you how I feel,” Fauci replied. “I think we should shut down those things right away.”

He continued:

“It boggles my mind how when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface that we don’t just shut it down. I don’t know what else has to happen to get us to appreciate that. And I think there are rain countries in which this is very commonplace. I would like to see the rest of the world really lean with a lot of pressure on those countries that have that. Because what we’re going through right now is a direct result of that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

