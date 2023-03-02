Drudge Reports Fox News Boss Suzanne Scott is ‘NOT UP FOR CHOP’ — Despite Speculation

According to new reporting from Matt Drudge, contrary to recent speculation Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott should not be concerned about her immediate job security.

The very top of The Drudge Report features the news: “FOX BOSS SCOTT NOT UP FOR CHOP, TOP SOURCES TELL DRUDGE…”

Mediaite can confirm that Drudge’s reporting comes from a high-placed individual at the company.

This news comes less than a day after Drudge featured a Reliable Sources column by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy which strongly suggested that Scott could soon be pushed out from Fox News. Darcy wrote:

The stunning levels of misconduct exposed in recent weeks raise questions about the future of Suzanne Scott, the embattled chief executive of Fox News. Will she be Murdoch’s sacrificial lamb? No moves are currently on the immediate horizon, I’m told. But it’s certainly possible — perhaps even likely — that Murdoch might cancel her in an attempt to save himself and his legacy.

Darcy’s breathless sources may be far from reliable, ironically. He cites comments made by fellow media reporters Semafor’s Ben Smith, NPR David Folkenflik, and New York Times reporter Jim Ruttenberg, though they offer little more than speculation.

If all of this feels familiar, it’s because nearly the same dynamic occurred in January 2021. Fox News found itself in third place in the cable ratings following Trump’s 2020 election loss, and The Daily Beast also breathlessly reported that Scott’s job was in jeopardy.

Murdoch responded to those reports two years ago by extending Scott’s contract, complete with a press release featuring glowing comments from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch, Scott, and Fox News are embroiled in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. Stunning details emerged earlier this week showing Rupert Murdoch admitted that some Fox News hosts embraced former President Donald Trump’s election denialism.

So rumors and gossip that Scott was on thin ice appear to make sense at first blush, but anyone with an understanding of Murdoch’s fierce independence and “go fuck yourself” approach to established media outlets will not be shocked to learn that Scott is in a safe place.

