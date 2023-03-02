WATCH: Fox News Host Suggests to Grieving Mother That Biden Laughed at Her Tragedy — But He Was Actually Mocking MTG

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner interviewed Thursday a bereaved mother, Rebecca Kiessling, who testified before Congress this week about the tragic loss of her two sons to fentanyl.

“Rebecca Kiessling in Focus. First of all, so sorry for your loss and the time of life that your young sons were in. One was already, as I understand, Caleb was talking to students about staying off drugs. Tell me about these young men,” Faulkner began in the emotional interview.

The interview though, took a political turn as Faulkner played a clip from a speech by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, in which the president roasted controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who blamed him for the death of Kiessling’s sons.

Biden, speaking at a gathering of Democrats at the Maryland governor’s mansion, took a swipe at Greene, saying, “And you know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way.”

After applause, Biden, joked, “Isn’t she amazing? Oof.” Biden then recalled how Greene blamed him for the death of the two young men, a clip Faulkner played for Kiessling – although omitted the context regarding Greene.

“You know what is remarkable about all of this, and I don’t mean in a good way, is how the president of the United States responded to your testimony that millions of people across the country with our hearts, with our spirits, who were right there with you, I don’t know what he watched, but President Biden for a moment discussed your family’s tragedy this way,” Faulkner said, adding, “Let’s watch.”

“She was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden said and then laughed.

“He laughed at that,” Faulkner then said to a crying Kiessling. “We have had people coming across that border drug cartels for quite some time. It has become a historic problem now. What do you say to the president of the United States?” Faulkner asked.

“Just what a horrible human being. How can you sit there and joke about it?” Kiessling continued, adding:

You know, he thought he was with a roomful of Democrats and, you know, he’s amongst friends and they could all yuck it up. And what kind of a person does that? I mean, somebody asked me, ‘oh, you know, did he just, like, misspeak?’ Like this shows his heart. And to me, it’s like it shows this is why he just opened the border so wide. He just doesn’t care. He’s completely heartless.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com