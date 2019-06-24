E. Jean Carroll No Longer Convinced Women Should Speak Out

E. Jean Carroll said on Monday that she’s now hesitant about telling women to speak out against their sexual abusers.

The author and former Elle advice columnist joined CNN today to talk about her new book and her claim that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her back in the 90s. Carroll said the purpose of her book was to help “change the culture” and encourage women to speak out against men who violate them.

Carroll told Alisyn Camerota that she decided to come forward amid the fallout of the #MeToo movement, saying “here I am advising the women what to do, and I myself thought it was my fault and had been quiet, so that’s changing.” As Carroll spoke of how Trump is just one of the “hideous men” she calls out in her book, Camerota asked her if she could confront the president “what do you want to say?”

“That terrifies me that you said that,” Carroll answered. “It terrifies me…That is a terrible situation — even the question just terrifies me. I can hardly talk now that you said that.”

When Camerota continued to ask Carroll why she seems surprised by the amount of attention she got because of her accusations against Trump, the latter insisted that she would continue to hold the president accountable even as he continues to deny her claims. Eventually, Camerota asked “What is the takeaway from all of this? What is the takeaway from women who have written to you and read your column and for women in 2019, what’s the message to them today?”

“I’m wary of giving advice that I gave yesterday to stand up and speak out,” Carroll said. “You get dragged through the muck and it’s not easy. So I am gonna stop saying ‘stand up and speak.’ I’m gonna stop saying that. It’s not fun.”

Carroll continued to explain that she has seen significant support since her claims came out, but “I would never ask another human being to go through this.”

“Because even though you’re getting support, it’s unpleasant?” Camerota asked.

“I put my reputation on the line. I put my livelihood on the line…and I put my life on the line,” Carroll answered.

As Camerota tried to pin Carroll down on whether women need to speak out or not, Carroll responded that “now it’s a ball of confusion…now it’s tough.” This led to a conversation about the balance between empowering women and making sure they don’t bear the brunt of the impact their allegations may cause.

Watch above, via CNN.

