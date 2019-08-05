Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said on Monday that President Donald Trump is “not welcome” in her district, which includes the El Paso Walmart store that was attacked over the weekend.

Escobar gave an interview to Morning Joe in which she reacted to Trump’s tweets blaming mass shootings on the media and tying gun background checks to immigration reform. The congresswoman responded by joining with those who have said the president has “played a role” in spreading the anti-immigrant views held by the El Paso shooter.

“The president has made my community and my people the enemy,” Escobar said. “He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated.”

Escobar choked up as she said that “all of this has happened because Hispanic people have been dehumanized. They have been dehumanized by the president, by his enablers, by other politicians. This is one of the lowest points in American history.”

She added, “from my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning.”

“I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection. I would encourage them to show him his own words and his actions at the rallies because we’re not going to get past this until there’s acknowledgment from the very top that we need to heal, that this whole country is hurting, that there has been bigotry and racism and hatred that has been stoked at all levels. And as the president, he has the most significant authority and responsibility to show this country, to lead this country into healing. And now is the time and he needs to accept responsibility, everyone does, for what has gotten us to this point.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com