Elizabeth Warren Asked at CNN Town Hall How She’ll Avoid Getting ‘Hillary’d’ By Sexist Attacks in 2020 Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was asked at her CNN town hall Monday night how she plans to avoid getting “Hillary’d” by sexist attacks in the 2020 election.

Warren fielded the question from Harvard student Ellie Taylor: “This isn’t as much of a policy-based question, but some have voiced concerns about you getting Hillary’d in the election. Meaning that you get held to a higher standard than your opponent for potentially arbitrary of maybe even sexist reasons.”

“So what lessons have you learned from 2016 that will help you to kind of navigate these situations when you might be criticized for something that’s partially motivated by sexism?” Taylor asked.

Warren, in response, brought up her successful 2012 campaign against Republican Sen. Scott Brown.

“Everybody thought [he] was going to win,” Warren said, before detailing the sexist coverage she faced during the campaign: “I jumped in the race and sure enough the only coverage is about what I’m wearing, about my hair or my voice or if I smiled enough.”

Warren managed to pull off an upset victory, and was reelected to the Senate in 2016.

“So the way I see it,” Warren said, “is here we are in a presidential (campaign), and it’s the same kind of — you stay after it every day. One might say you persist. Organize, build a grassroots movement, fight for working people. “And that’s how I’m going to be the first woman elected President of the United States.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com