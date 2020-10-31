WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and Barack Obama Join Forces at Flint, Michigan Rally

On Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be joined by former President Barack Obama for their first of only two joint campaign appearances this year. The second will later in the day from Detroit, Michigan.

The final weekend of the campaign has a great deal of activity, of course, with multiple rallies by both campaigns mostly in swing states. But the joint Biden/Obama events carry with them a great deal of anticipation, as two extremely popular Democrats team up.

President Obama is coming off of a series of blistering speeches aimed at President Donald Trump, and Saturday’s rallies will be the first opportunity for the former running mates to comment on the blockbuster study of Trump rallies and Covid that was just released.

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]