New York Times White House correspondent Jonathan Swan argued that President Donald Trump’s 900-plus-page financial disclosure doesn’t begin to “scratch the surface” of all the ways he’s bringing in money while in office.

Swan and his “Regime Change” co-author Maggie Haberman joined CNN’s Dana Bash on Wednesday, and Swan warned at one point that as detailed as Trump’s financial disclosures are, there is still plenty not being accounted for. Haberman and Swan’s book is a behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s return to the White House.

According to the disclosure documents, which totaled more than 900 pages, Trump brought in more than $1 billion from crypto ventures, including from a venture he co-founded with his sons. Swan noted that Trump’s vast wealth from crypto is notable as the president has not always been a fan of crypto and even now he appears “mystified” by it.

He said:

People forget now, but Trump used to call crypto a scam, you know, years before he got involved in the business. And we’re now in this unprecedented situation where crypto is this overwhelming source of wealth for the Trump family, for the Witkoff family, one of his key advisors, Steve Witkoff, at the same time that Donald Trump is overseeing the regulatory apparatus that is regulating this industry. And in private, as we have in our book reporting, Trump has sort of almost been mystified by this world of crypto. You know, with all these zeros attached, you know, how does this all kind of work? And, like you said, he’s used to dealing in tangible physical property, but he’s become richer than he ever was in real estate by orders of magnitude.

Swan then warned that there is plenty of money flowing into the Trump family that isn’t being accounted for.

He continued:

I think one thing that’s really important as reporters and just as citizens to understand is we only know a fraction of what’s going on. I mean, this financial disclosure does not account for a lot of the money that’s going into the Trump family through different mechanisms, through the children and other business ventures, deals overseas. I don’t think we’ve begun to scratch the surface of understanding all the different ways that money is flowing into the Trump family throughout this presidency.

Watch above via CNN.

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