Elon Musk Calls Remote Work ‘Bullsh*t’ and ‘Morally Wrong’

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk delivered his harshest criticism of working remotely on Tuesday, calling it “bullshit” and “morally wrong.”

His comments suggested those who work remotely are moral failures.

“Look, I’m a big believer that people need to–are more productive when they’re there in person,” the billionaire said, adding:

The whole work-from-home thing, it’s sort of like, I think it’s, like, there are some exceptions, but I kind of think that the whole notion of work-from-home is a bit like, you know, the fake Marie Antoinette quote, “Let them eat cake.” It’s like, it’s like really? You’re gonna work from home and you’re gonna make everyone else who made your car come work in the factory? You’re gonna make people who make your food that gets delivered – they can’t work from home? The people that come fix your house? They can’t work from home, but you can?! Does that seem morally right? That’s messed up.

“You see it as a moral issue?” Faber asked.

“Yes,” Musk replied. “It’s a productivity issue, but it’s also a moral issue. People should get off their goddamn moral high horse with this bullshit because they’re asking everyone else to not work from home while they do. It’s wrong.”

The billionaire, who attends lavish parties with celebrities and frequently uses his private jet to travel the world, accused the “laptop class” of living in “la-la land.”

“I think it’s morally wrong,” he said. “I’m saying, like, look, put 40 hours in, you know?”

Watch above via CNBC.

