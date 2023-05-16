Bill Barr Doesn’t Rule Out Giuliani Scheming with Trump to Sell Pardons: ‘I Hope He Wouldn’t, But I Don’t Know’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier spoke with former Attorney General Bill Barr about a variety of issues on Tuesday, including the recently released Durham report and some bombshell new allegations against Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Baier asked Barr about the 70-page sexual assault complaint filed in state court in New York on Monday.

“This is someone who worked for Rudy Giuliani, who alleges not only sexual assault and harassment, but that she has evidence that he tried to sell pardons for $2 million apiece, which he and President Trump would split. Do you think that that’s possible?” Baier asked the former Trump cabinet official.

“Uh, I’m skeptical about that. I don’t think Rudy Giuliani would do that. I hope he wouldn’t, but I don’t know,” replied Barr.

“Finally, to follow up on, you said you weren’t endorsing the former president in this run. He is up pretty much in every poll that you look at – significantly. Obviously, this race is at the beginning. But now you have this Durham report in which, you know, what he was saying is backed up by what’s in these pages. Do you think that helps him? And do you think he’s going to win the GOP nomination?” Baier asked to end the interview.

“I think it helps him in the short term,” Barr replied, adding:

My own view is that he will not win the nomination. And I have nothing personal against him. And there’s no you know, I have no antipathy toward him at all. But I just don’t think he’s the right leader for the Republican Party going forward. I think people who want to restore America should look for a big victory that brings strength into the Congress and allows us to achieve some fundamental changes. And I don’t think he’s capable of delivering that kind of victory.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

