‘Erection’ Trends on Twitter After Herschel Walker’s Unfortunate Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral
Herschel Walker became a trending topic on Twitter when he had the highly unfortunate blunder of mixing up the words “election” and “erection” during a TV interview. Well, he didn’t trend, but his gaffe did.
The Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate gave an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. He was flanked by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who’ve been rallying for him ahead of his December 6 runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).
Hannity spoke to Walker about the precarious balance of power in the U.S. Senate after the midterm elections, and he invited Walker to give his thoughts on how he’d advance the Republican agenda. That…led to this:
First of all, this election is more than Herschel walker. This erection is about the people. And I said this is we the people, not we the government. That’s what the left want to do is make it the government…
To be fair to Walker, this wouldn’t be the first time that someone had a slip of the tongue by saying “erection” when they clearly meant to say something else. Nonetheless, the Walker gaffe comes after his campaign was repeatedly bogged down by questions about his mental health, his history of domestic violence, his questionable credentials, and the allegations that he pressured his ex-girlfriends into having abortions before running as an anti-abortion absolutist.
As of this writing, “erection” remains viral on Twitter because of Walker’s gaffe, and thus came the mockery.
Watch above via Fox News.
