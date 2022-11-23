‘Erection’ Trends on Twitter After Herschel Walker’s Unfortunate Gaffe on Fox News Goes Viral

Herschel Walker became a trending topic on Twitter when he had the highly unfortunate blunder of mixing up the words “election” and “erection” during a TV interview. Well, he didn’t trend, but his gaffe did.

The Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate gave an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. He was flanked by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who’ve been rallying for him ahead of his December 6 runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Hannity spoke to Walker about the precarious balance of power in the U.S. Senate after the midterm elections, and he invited Walker to give his thoughts on how he’d advance the Republican agenda. That…led to this:

First of all, this election is more than Herschel walker. This erection is about the people. And I said this is we the people, not we the government. That’s what the left want to do is make it the government…

To be fair to Walker, this wouldn’t be the first time that someone had a slip of the tongue by saying “erection” when they clearly meant to say something else. Nonetheless, the Walker gaffe comes after his campaign was repeatedly bogged down by questions about his mental health, his history of domestic violence, his questionable credentials, and the allegations that he pressured his ex-girlfriends into having abortions before running as an anti-abortion absolutist.

As of this writing, “erection” remains viral on Twitter because of Walker’s gaffe, and thus came the mockery.

“This erection is about the people.” Yes, Herschel Walker did actually say that tonight. 🙄 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 23, 2022

The people are happy to be holding another erection. https://t.co/RRlUMJ5uxj — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 23, 2022

Herschel needs a dose of Lie-agra in order to deal with his electile dysfunction in the upcoming erection. https://t.co/QfrO9pmAFC — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 23, 2022

Herschel Walker: Fake cop, aspiring werewolf and the Republican Party's ranking Erection Boy pic.twitter.com/l74rjJkpry — Tomi Ahonen Standing With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) November 23, 2022

Just found out why “erection” is trending. Y’all childish 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 23, 2022

Unlucky for Walker, because @RaphaelWarnock is pretty stiff competition. https://t.co/P71OBbzcRF — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) November 23, 2022

The erection denier himself https://t.co/9sTx99cPYC — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 23, 2022

Seriously, I’ve never seen any candidate and definitely not a senate candidate that require l caretakers to conduct simple interviews. #NotReady Also, are Lindsey and Ted ever in their states?! They meet with GA voters more than their own constituents! #NeverReady https://t.co/5G1cqZIpzi — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) November 23, 2022

