Herschel Walker Insists ‘Honorary’ Police Badge Gives Him ‘the Right to Work with the Police Getting Things Done’

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker doubled down on his “honorary sheriff badge,” which he pulled out during his debate with Raphael Warnock (D), despite all the mockery he received for the act.

NBC previewed an interview between Walker and Kristen Welker where he was asked about why he flashed the badge in the Friday night debate. Warnock was accusing Walker of falsifying his law enforcement credentials at the time, and when Walker showed off the badge, he was admonished by the moderators for using a “prop.”

Walker has drawn a great deal of mockery over the badge stunt as reporters pointed out that an “honorary” badge is the kind of thing that sheriff’s departments give out to celebrities or philanthropists that does not grant him law enforcement authority. Walker showed off the badge again during the sit-down with Welker, calling it a “legit badge” from Johnson County.

“Everyone can make fun, but this badge gives me the right…If anything happened in this county, I have the right to work with the police getting things done,” Walker said.

Welker then asked Walker to clarify if his badge is an honorary badge or one that actually grants him “arresting authority.”

“It is an honorary badge,” Walker said, “but that they can call me whenever they want me, and I have the authority to do things for them, to work with them all day.”

From there, Welker told Walker, “The National Sheriffs Association said an honorary badge ‘is for the trophy case.’ Why make the decision to flash it at the debate?’”

“Well, that is totally not true,” Walker responded.

