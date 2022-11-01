‘Very Menacing’: Second Woman Alleging Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Claims He Threatened Her into Having Procedure

A second woman to accuse Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion sat for an interview with Good Morning America’s Juju Chang recently, which aired Tuesday morning, just one week before the midterm election where the former football star is in a too-close-to-call race for the Georgia senate seat.

Noted attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference in Dallas last Wednesday to announce her representation of the unnamed woman, who alleges that the staunchly anti-abortion candidate had a relationship with her in the late 80s and 90s while he was still married.

The woman agreed to appear on camera but not reveal her name, and instead was referred to as “Jane Doe” throughout the segment. She told Chang how she had an extramarital affair in the 80s and 90s with the then-married Walker and how she felt threatened by the senate candidate to proceed with the abortion procedure. A transcript of the critical portion of that interview follows:

Jane Doe: He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child, and he said that — he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe. Juju Chang: That’s very menacing. Doe: It is very menacing. it is very menacing. and I felt threatened, and I thought I had no choice. Chang: She says at first, she went to an abortion clinic but couldn’t go through with it, but Walker, she says, talked her into going back with him. Doe: He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic and I went in alone, and he waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure Chang: She says walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion and has no records or receipts of the payment or the procedure. She says after the abortion, everything changed. Doe: Everything shifted. He distanced himself from me almost immediately. Chang: Jane Doe says she left her life within days and never moved back. over the years, she says Walker reached out occasionally. Doe: I told my parents that I had a miscarriage because I couldn’t tell them the truth. Yeah, and I told a few friends the same thing because I couldn’t tell them the truth. Chang: Why in your mind did you feel like you couldn’t tell them the truth? Doe: It just was very shameful, and i felt like I had been manipulated

