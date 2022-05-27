Eric Bolling Rips Uvalde Cops For ‘Unforgivable’ Response: ‘Why Wasn’t One Willing to Say No Way, I’m Going In?’

Eric Bolling ripped police officers for failing to appropriately act to save lives during Tuesday’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.

Law enforcement officials updated reporters again Friday about the mass killing at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde. An 18-year-old shooter killed 19 children and two adults.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted police made the “wrong” decision when they did not immediately breach a classroom door to neutralize the suspect.

He said responding officers allowed an armed man to remain locked in a room full of children, some of whom were still alive.

A CPB tactical team was reportedly delayed for up to an hour as the rampage continued. McCraw admitted to reporters that responding officers sat on their hands.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance, Bolling said that while everyone makes mistakes, those made by the officers are “unforgivable.”

“Police officers knew there was an active shooter, they also knew that children were inside,” he said Friday, citing information from McCraw. “And yet the call was made to back off, create a perimeter and wait for special ops — A tactical unit — to arrive.”

Bolling noted first responders made one initial attempt to enter the classroom before they fell back. Meanwhile, children were still inside and some of them made attempts to call for help.

“For almost 40 minutes a shooter, an active shooter, had at least nine live souls in that classroom,” he said. “Why wouldn’t the police re-enter that classroom?”

Bolling, an avid cheerleader of law enforcement, then asked why not one officer at the scene showed the courage to end the killing spree.

“Was there not one cop willing to break ranks and go back in to save those kids?” he asked. He added:

There were dozens of law enforcement officers there. Why wasn’t one willing to say, no way, I’m going in.” I 100 percent know I would have, and I haven’t sworn the oath to do that and I would have, with or without a kid of my own inside.

Bolling concluded authorities failed the victims prior to the massacre, when they neglected to provide adequate campus security.

“Where the hell was the resource officer?” he asked. “That is a total dereliction of duty.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

