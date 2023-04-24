Eric Bolling Tears Into Fox: ‘Moving Mainstream, CNN Lite’

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling criticized his previous employer following news of Tucker Carlson’s dismissal on Monday, accusing the news network of moving away from conservatism and toward the center.

During his Newsmax show The Balance, Bolling – who was dismissed from Fox News in September 2017 – said he was sure that Carlson now shared the view “that Fox has moved further and further away from the plot” and is “moving mainstream, CNN lite, as one of our Balance viewers called it.”

He suggested that Fox News was “moving to the center” and “casting a wider net” to “catch more fish,” including “liberals and leftists,” before concluding that Newsmax would “remain steadfast and true to what Americans care about” and would “not waver.”

Bolling went on to interview fellow former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who said it was a “sad day for Fox News” but a “great day for Tucker” because he no longer had to “answer to a corporate power.”

Kelly said that she didn’t believe Rupert Murdoch or Lachlan Murdoch fired Carlson over his views because they are both “conservative guys,” but added, “Who knows what they’re thinking about the future of Fox and where they want to take and what they want to do with it, and from that standpoint they might want to cut ties with somebody like Tucker who they think is too far to the right or too much of a populist or too much of a Trump defender.”

She also said that she didn’t believe the dismissal was over Dominion’s lawsuit against the network, noting that other personalities who were highlighted in the lawsuit, like Maria Bartiromo, had not been fired.

In addition, Kelly dismissed suggestions that Carlson was fired over a lawsuit by his former producer Abby Grossberg.

“Are you kidding me? Do you know how many people have sued Fox News alleging a toxic work environment? Come on. They wouldn’t fire their number one host over that,” Kelly said. “That’s not how Fox News operates, it’s got to be something more.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

