Eric Swalwell Predicts Mark Meadows Will Comply with 1/6 Subpoena: ‘Gonna Realize He Doesn’t Look Good in Orange’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) appeared on MSNBC shortly after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena. Also happening on Friday was the arrival of the deadline for former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows to comply with the congressional subpoena he received.

The subpoenas were issued by the House Select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Members are in part trying to obtain communications and information from Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Bannon’s indictment has prompted conversations about whether Meadows will also be indicted, and Swalwell predicted that he will eventually comply.

“I was in many of the impeachment interviews with Mark Meadows where it was obvious when he was a member of Congress that he was more faithful to protecting Donald Trump than protecting the Congress that Donald Trump was ultimately charged with obstructing,” the congressman told Nicolle Wallace.

“But what I believe we’ll see, though, is that Mark Meadows is gonna realize he doesn’t look good in orange and that he, like many others, are gonna come forward and want to cooperate because today the Department [of Justice] has shown there is no other path,” he said. “Maybe Mark Meadows thought that the years of lawlessness would continue under Joe Biden. Well, they’re not.”

Swalwell then suggested – controversially – that one reason Meadows does not want to answer the committee’s questions is because he cannot provide them with exculpatory evidence.

“The only other reason he wouldn’t want to come forward,” he said, “is that he has nothing that can clear himself or the president. In fact, if that’s the case, not coming forward would be perceived by the commission as a consciousness of guilt, that he would only say something that incriminates the president and his conduct. And they would draw a negative inference toward his silence.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

