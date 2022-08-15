Eric Trump Claims People Tried to Buy Him Dinner ‘To Apologize for What the United States Government Has Done to Our Family’

Eric Trump said two seemingly random people tried to buy him and his wife dinner to apologize for last week’s FBI search of his father Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago.

Last week, agents executed a search warrant and retrieved boxes of government documents Trump was supposed to give to the National Archives upon leaving the presidency. Some of those documents are reportedly classified.

Eric Trump appeared on Monday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where he told Sean Hannity the FBI raid has boosted his father’s fundraising.

“The one thing I’ll tell you, it’s caused the greatest fundraising,” he said. “My father’s poll numbers have absolutely gone through the roof. They’re not even talking about any other Republican candidates because they have all kind of disappeared. They’re not even in the equation.”

Trump then said he got into an “argument” with two people on Sunday night who attempted to pay for his dinner.

“Last night, I had an argument between two people in a restaurant who were trying to buy Lara and I dinner to apologize for what the United States government has done to our family,” Trump said. “I mean, you wouldn’t believe the energy out there. I’ve been through all of these firestorms over the year. I’ve never seen America more mad than it is right now.”

He went on to state that the FBI has undergone a “weaponization.”

“People get this for what it is, Sean,” Trump continued. “You know, they’ve removed the wool from people’s eyes and people know exactly what’s going on. They’re targeting Donald Trump, they’re targeting his family, they’re targeting everybody around him.”

Watch above via Fox News.

