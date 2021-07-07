Erin Burnett Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene: Comparing Vaccine Campaigns to Nazism ‘Is at Best Anti-Semitic’

Erin Burnett took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to task on Wednesday night for once again invoking Nazism in connection with efforts to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration suggested it would support a door-to-door campaign in order to increase vaccination rates. Greene responded by railing against imaginary “medical brown shirts.”

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

The Brownshirts were a paramilitary organization within the Nazi Party.

“It should go without saying,” said Burnett, “yet here we are saying things again, comparing the rise of Hitler and the mass murder of six million Jews to encouraging Americans to get the vaccine is at best anti-Semitic. I don’t know.”

Guest Bill Kristol noted that Greene believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and therefore thinks the United States is a dictatorship.

“So for me it’s not just about the inappropriateness, the vulgarity, the trivialization of the Holocaust, which is pretty disgusting,” said Kristol. “It shows how anti-American Marjorie Taylor Greene and her part of the Trumpist right is… Think of the way they attack the military, people who serve the federal government, physicians at the CDC. They think these people–they think nothing of calling – as you say – of comparing these people to Nazis.”

Abby Phillip said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s lax attitude toward Greene has enabled her. Phillip said that Greene “knows that the comparisons to the Holocaust are completely inappropriate and terrible, but she’s doing it anyway because she also knows there are no consequences when it comes to Republican leadership.”

Greene had previously compared Covid-19 restrictions in the Capitol building to the Holocaust.

“You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens,” she said in May. So much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

