Even Newsmax Is Calling Out Trump for His Savage Attack on Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany

Former President Donald Trump drew an icy reception for his broadside against Kayleigh McEnany, even from his reliable right-wing media boosters at Newsmax.

Rob Finnerty hosted Newsmax’s Wake Up America on Wednesday as the show ran through Trump’s latest proclamations on Truth Social. The show gave particular notice to Trump’s post where he slammed McEnany, his former White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host, after she acknowledged the 2024 primary competition he faces from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany [sic] just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Newsmax acknowledged that Trump’s McEnany swipe was condemned by fellow conservatives, her Fox News colleagues, and beyond. Finnerty also disapproved as he announced “I don’t like the attack.”

“I don’t like it, especially with somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who’s seemingly so loyal to her former boss,” Finnerty said. He then veered into speculative territory by adding “She does work at Fox News. We know what happened with Tucker Carlson. Something’s going on over there. Who knows what she’s being told to say. It happens.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

