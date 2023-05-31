Brian Kilmeade Blasts Trump for ‘Insane’ Attack on Fox News Colleague Kayleigh McEnany

Brian Kilmeade did not hold back in his criticism of former President Donald Trump and his recent attacks on former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany while amplifying Ron DeSantis’s recent stump speech.

Trump attacked McEnany on Truth Social after she cited 2024 Republican primary poll numbers, which Trump claimed were false, during an appearance on Fox News.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote, misspelling the term ‘milquetoast’. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he continued in the post. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Conservatives have been vocal in defending McEnany from Trump attacks, though Rep. Chip Roy seemed to use it as a cudgel against her in a Tuesday night appearance on a show she was hosting.

Kilmeade brought it up while discussing “some subtle shots at Trump,” he saw the Florida Governor make during a Tuesday stump speech in Iowa.”Restoring sanity means we’ve got every major institution in our country going in ideological joyrides; we have to be guided by reality, by facts, and our enduring principles,” Kilmeade read from DeSantis’s prepared speech.

“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade continued. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”

The segment continued with a discussion on contrasting positions on reproductive rights between Trump and DeSantis may be a tipping point issue in the Iowa Caucus.

Watch above via Fox News.

